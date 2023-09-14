AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On the morning of Wednesday, September 6, 2023, Linda J. Tressler (Detwiler) passed away peacefully at Cleveland Clinic Hospital. She was 73 years old.

Linda was born to Jay and Jean Detwiler on September 7, 1949.

She grew up in Austintown, Ohio and graduated from Fitch High School in 1967. Her fondest memory of high school was singing in the school choir and she continued to enjoy music throughout her life.

An avid gardener, there was nothing Linda enjoyed more than sitting on her porch overlooking her flowers. She loved being outside and enjoyed going for walks in the woods and on the beach during the numerous vacations she went on with her family. She would often collect shells and other artifacts during her travels to incorporate into her garden back home. Camping and fishing were also some of her favorite pastimes.

On the weekends, Linda enjoyed being part of the local racing community, watching dwarf car races through the summer and fall, as well as being part of the pit crew for her favorite driver. She also enjoyed attending her grandchildren’s dance performances and other extracurriculars that they participated in.

Linda was a gifted craftswoman in many areas, including making putz houses, painting Christmas ornaments, creating hair bows and crocheting. Over the years, she generously gifted her handcrafted treasures and showcased them at local craft shows. Her deep artistic passion was evident in every piece she crafted.

Linda will be greatly missed by her partner of over 20 years, Terry Ohl; children: Michelle Merolla (Bryan) and D.J. Tressler (Krystle); grandchildren: Sophia, Olivia, Matthew, Nova, Tayson, Elliana, Ziggy, and Rex; sisters: Nancy Kunkle (Bill) and Patty Strohmeyer (Regis); nieces: Emily Datchuk (Joe) and Hannah Strohmeyer. She will also be fondly remembered by her friends at the racetrack who were like family to her.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

A Memorial Service will be held at Lane’s Austintown Chapel, 5797 Mahoning Ave, on Thursday September 28, 2023 at 10:30 a.m.

