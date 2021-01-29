Linda J. Ladd, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Linda J. Ladd, 72, died Wednesday morning, January 27 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown.

She was born December 28, 1948 in Tioga, West Virginia, a daughter of Elmer and Earlie Alice (Gillenwater) Mullens.

Linda was a homemaker and had been employed as a customer service representative with AT&T.

She was of the Methodist faith.

Linda loved spending time with her family and was a loving and devoted mother and grandmother. She enjoyed people, would easily make friends and could light up a room as she entered. Linda had a special talent writing children’s stories. She enjoyed reading and listening to music, especially Kenny Logins and Michael McDonald.

Linda is survived by her daughter, Shawna (Ron) Purnell of Canfield; her son, Jeremy (Leah) of Ft. Wayne, Indiana; her sisters, Shirley Ward of Barberton, Alice (Jerry) Gustafson of Fairfax, Virginia and Sue O’Bryan of Tucson, Arizona; her brother, Marvin Mullens of Orange Springs, Florida and her grandchildren, Lindsey, Evan, Sophie and Brynn.

Besides her parents, Linda was preceded in death by nine siblings and her niece, Tresa Parsons.

Friends may call from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Monday, February 1 at the Lane Family Funeral Homes-Austintown Chapel, prior to the service that will begin at 11:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Linda’s name may be given to the American Diabetes Association, 4500 Rockside Road, Independence, OH 44131.

To send flowers to the family of Linda J. Ladd please visit our Tribute Store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, January 31, at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV.