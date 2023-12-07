CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Linda J. Darbey, of Cortland, passed away at 10:40 a.m. on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at Trumbull Memorial Hospital.

Mrs. Darbey was born May 13, 1947 in Youngstown, a daughter of the late James and Margaret (Steinbaugh) Tunison.

She was a graduate of Howland High School.

She worked at K-Mart for many years.

Linda enjoyed participating in multiple activities at Hillside Rehabilitation, camping with her family, arts and crafts, bingo, bowling, cross-stitch. She was also on the alter guild at St. Lukes in Niles and a den mother for Cub scouts.

She is survived by her husband Richard Darbey, whom she married June 5, 1965, at home; three sons Richard Darbey, Bazetta, Ohio, Robert Darbey, Niles, Ohio and Brian Darbey and his wife, Margie, Vienna, Ohio; a daughter Stacy Swegan and her husband Jason, Bristol, Ohio. Also left to cherish her memories are her nine grandchildren, Tara (Chris) Smith, Richard (Randi) Darbey, Tasha Darbey (fiancé Nick Smith), Brandalyn (Ralf) Diaz, Jocelyn Mease (fiancé Jake Keney), Brian (Chyanne) Mease Jr., Justin Mease, Olivia (Zach) Swegan and Nicole (Brian) Moody, along with thirteen great grandchildren, who adored her as much as she adores them. Sister Debbie Campana and stepsister Renae Hollowell, along with brother in-law David (Rebecca) Darbey and sister-in-law Carol (Richard) Ciarolla. She will also be missed by her many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her niece Carly Jones.

In lieu of flowers please make a donation in Linda’s name to Animal Welfare league or Hospice.

Private services will be held and Lane Family Funeral Homes Shafer-Winans Chapel was entrusted with arrangements.

