AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Linda J. Bowser, 80, of Austintown, passed away on the morning of Thursday, March 16, 2023, at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Youngstown.

Born May 29, 1942 in Fryburg, Pennsylvania, Linda was the daughter of Joseph and Dorothy (Smith) Eck.

She married the love of her life, Robert “Double B” Bowser, on December 24, 1965; they loved motorcycle rides, roller skating and loved being with family and friends, especially her grandchildren.

Linda was a homemaker but also worked at Owens Illinois Glass Plant and Packard Electric. She found time to make extraordinary wedding cakes for her family.

Linda is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Robert J. Bowser; her grandson, Jeremy Bowser and her sister, Carol Gruber.

She leaves to cherish her memory, her children, Tawna (Bud) Gray, Etta Best and John (Denise) Bowser; her grandchildren, Kyrie Gray (Andrea Miller), Joshua Gray (Elissa Fisher) and Shannon Bowser; her great-grandchildren, Mason Gray and Isaac Miller; her siblings, Kathy Mendenhall, Dennis (Betty) Eck, Jack (Nichole) Eck and Joseph (Cathy) Eck; survived by many nieces and nephews.

The family will receive relatives and friends on Tuesday, March 21, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., with a service to follow at 12:00 p.m. at the Lane Family Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel.

A television tribute will air Sunday, March 19 at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.