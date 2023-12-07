SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Linda K. Hertel, 80, of Salem, passed away on December 6, 2023, at Salem Regional Hospital, surrounded by her family.

Linda was born in Salem, Ohio, on October 20, 1943, a daughter of Charles and Ruth (Jones) Stoddard.

Linda was selfless, always busy taking care of everyone around her. She was always the life of the party, and the true matriarch of her family. Above all, Linda was a devoted mother and grandmother. In her free time, she enjoyed traveling, walking, cooking, listening to all types of music, birdwatching, and following her favorite Cleveland sports teams.

She leaves behind to cherish her memories her children Pamela (Chet) Meade, James D. (Paige) Solmen, Jr. and Danield J. (Laura) Solmen; grandchildren, Keirston (Justin), Jordan (Katie), Jay, Mason, Stephen (Sara), Zak and Kylie; great grandchildren, Aubree, Colton, Audrina and Clayton; her sisters Jill (Mike) Abdoo and Janie Allison and the Jeff Hiple family.

Linda was preceded in death by her parents; husband Charles; her brothers Gary and Nelson Stoddard; and her great granddaughter Lyric.

According to Linda’s wishes, there will be no formal services. A celebration of life will be arranged at a later date. Please visit www.lanefuneralhomes.com to send online condolences.

