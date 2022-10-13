YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Linda H. Komara, 75 of Vero Beach, Florida, formerly of Youngstown, Ohio, where she was a lifelong resident for 70 years, passed away suddenly on Thursday, September 29, 2022.

Linda was born July 9, 1947 in Youngstown to Frank and Mary Laska Mayoras.

She attended St. Brendan’s Catholic school until high school, where she graduated from Chaney High.

She married Edward Komara in 1965 until his death in 1991.

She worked at Strouss and then later worked at Mahoning County Courthouse as a switchboard operator, until she retired and later took care of many beloved patients doing home health care. Linda enjoyed for many decades also working as a poll worker for Election Day for the Mahoning County Democrat Committee.

She loved to raise butterflies in her spare time and loved the beach at the ocean, especially early morning for the sunrise. She was a huge football and baseball fan and she loved her Cleveland Browns and Cleveland Guardians and every game she would cheer and represent her teams.

Left to cherish her memories are her three children, Shannon (Michael) Fecko of Vero Beach, Florida, where she made her home, Edward Komara of Niles, Ohio and Amy Komara-Fobes (Brad) of Austintown, Ohio; her beloved grandchildren, Ryan, Edward (Kenzie), Phillip and Morgan; six great-grandchildren, Kassidy, Karis, Monte, Brenlee, Ashlynn and, Kace; three sisters, Dolores Nadrich, Eileen DeMarco and Joann Petrarca; her beloved dog, Moe; many nieces, nephews, friends and especially her best friend/niece, Marilyn (Tom) Carlson of Struthers, Ohio.

She is preceded in death by her brothers, Joseph Mayoras, Richard Mayoras and Como Mayoras; her companion and best friend of 30 years, Dennis Dyer and her childhood best friend, Rita Zidian.

There will be a Celebration of Life Event on Saturday, October 15, 2022 at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Anstrom Chapel, 8387 Todd Avenue, Boardman, OH 44512, from 1:00 – 4:00 p.m.

A television tribute will air Friday, October 14 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.