Linda G. (Amburgey) Murray, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Linda G. (Amburgey) Murray, 57 passed away suddenly at home on October 10, 2021.

Linda was born on November 13, 1963, in Warren, Ohio the daughter of Johnny and Helen (Tolson) Amburgey.

A graduate of Niles McKinley High School she had a long career as retail cashier before beginning her employment with Howland Local Schools in 2014 as a cafeteria lunch lady.

Linda loved to be outside enjoying a barbeque with family. She was happiest when watching her grandson Michael’s football and baseball games. Prior to Steve’s passing many days were spent together riding his Harley and swimming in their pool.

She will be missed by her daughter Fallon (Michael Romane Jr.) Murray, son Eddie (Breanna Allen) Murray, siblings Dale Amburgey, Diane Noble, Bobby Amburgey and Brenda Amburgey, grandson Michael Romane III who was the light of her life and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and extended family.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her life partner and love of her life Steve Spencer and her sister Marilyn Deal.

Visitation will be held on Friday October 15, 2021, at Lane Family Funeral Homes – Austintown Chapel from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

A funeral service will begin at 1:00 p.m. followed by burial at Greenhaven Cemetery.

