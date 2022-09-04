WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Linda D. Morgan, 82, passed away Thursday evening, September 1, 2022 at Trumbull Regional Medical Center in Warren.

Linda was born on August 5, 1940, in Warren, Ohio, a daughter of the late Paul and Lavina Davis.

She was a Champion High School graduate.

She worked at Packard Electric until she retired.

She enjoyed reading, crocheting, quilting, camping and traveling to visit her family.

Linda will be deeply missed by her loving children, James (Kris) Barron, Connie (Ed) Cottage, Paul (Penny) Barron and Shirley (James) Persons; nine grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren and brothers, George, Roger and Tom Davis.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Kenneth Morgan, whom she married in 1965.

Per her request there are no calling hours or services and arrangements were entrusted with Lane Family Funeral Homes, Roberts-Clark Chapel.

arrangements were entrusted with Lane Family Funeral Homes, Roberts-Clark Chapel.

