Linda Callihan, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Linda Callihan, 72, passed away August 3, 2021 after a brief illness.

Linda was born July 15, 1949 in Warren the daughter of James and Edna (Evans) Paden.

She attended Mineral Ridge High School graduating in the class of 1967.

She married her husband James on May 12, 1979.

Linda retired from Delphi Packard Electric in 1999 after 30 years.

She enjoyed her travels with Jim and dear friends Audrey and Larry. Linda loved the Cleveland Indians, sunsets on Lake Erie and getting together with her “girls”. The Crazy 8”s, Pam, April, Pam, Karen, Toni, Julie and Pam. Linda loved her Class of 1967 and stayed in close contact.

She was preceded in death by her husband Jim, her parents and brother Michael Paden.

Survivors left to cherish her memory are sisters Juanita Paden Smith, Carol Gordon and Elinor Carmouche, several nieces and nephews and friends at Old Time Baptist Church.

Visitation will be Monday August 9 from 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. with funeral services at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Richard Elliot officiating.

Visiting hours and services will be held at the Lane Funeral Home Mineral Ridge Chapel.

Family and friends can leave condolences for Linda at www.lanefuneralhomes.com

In lieu of flowers donations can be sent to Mineral Ridge Alumni Association, PO Box 191, Mineral Ridge Ohio 44440.

A television tribute will air Monday, August 9 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.