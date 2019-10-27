Linda C. Schmitt, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Linda C. Schmitt, 72, of Warren, passed away at Windsor House of Champion on Sunday, October 27, 2019, after a long courageous battle with cancer.

Linda was born on September 27, 1947, in Newton Falls to Anthony and Edith Milkon.

Linda spent her career working in customer service for Tamarkin spending over 25 years in retail before her retirement.

Always centered on her family, Linda was overjoyed when she became a grandma. If she wasn’t grabbing coffee and shopping with her girlfriends, Linda was most definitely spending one on one time with her grandsons.

Linda is survived by her daughters, Heather (Michael) Starcher and Kimberly Schmitt; her grandsons, Justin and Alex Starcher and her brother, Anthony (Marilyn) Milkon.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Raymond Milkon.

Cremation has taken place there will not be any formal services, per Linda’s wishes.

Linda’s family would like to thank her friends and neighbors who helped out during her illness.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Crossroads Hospice.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.

