Linda C. Henderson, Leavittsburg, Ohio

LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Linda C. Henderson, 69, passed away on Monday, February 1, 2021, at St. Joseph Hospital surrounded by her loved ones.

Linda was born on March 19, 1951, in Logan, West Virginia, the daughter of Augustus and Mary (Gentry) Ellis.

On July 11, 2003, she married the love of her life, Lloyd “Bud” Henderson, Sr. and they shared 18 wonderful years together.

Linda loved many things in life. She loved playing the penny slots at the casino, as well as cards. Linda and Bud enjoyed travelling to many different states, including New York, Pennsylvania, Florida and Nevada.

There was nothing that Linda loved more than her family. She enjoyed her family get-togethers, where she was known for having the best macaroni salad. She absolutely loved spending time with her children and grandchildren, they were her top priority.

Linda will be dearly missed by her husband, Lloyd; her children, Donald (Amy) Thompson, Cynthia (Tim) Motichko and Kenny (Amy) Thompson; her stepchildren, Lloyd (Brenda) Henderson, Jr., Sandra Rounds and Larry (Tara) Henderson; her 10 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren; her siblings, Sue (Lee), Lisa (Keith), John (Kathy), Julie (Steve), Cheryl (Albert) and Marcia (Gabe) and many other family and friends.

Linda was preceded in death by her parents.

A private family memorial service will be held.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Akron Children’s Hospital, 1 Perkins Square, Akron, OH 44308.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.