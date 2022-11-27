BROOKFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Linda B. Jayne, 74, passed away Thursday evening, November 24, 2022, at Sharon Regional Medical Center.

Linda was born on July 17, 1948, in Niles, Ohio, a daughter of the late Kenneth and Patricia Barnes.

She was a 1966 graduate of Niles McKinley High School and continued her education at Lee College in Texas, receiving her bachelor’s degree and University of Phoenix receiving her master’s degree, both in business.

She was a social worker for CPS in Texas until she retired in 2006.

She loved working with children and pets, reading and crocheting.

Linda will be deeply missed by her loving husband, Howard Jayne, whom she married on August 10, 1968; daughter Gracie Michelle Jayne and grandchildren, Autumn, Dorothy Lyn, R.J. and Calvin.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Penny Smith, Laura Owen and Wendy Sadler.

Per her wishes, there will be no calling hours or services and cremation was entrusted with Lane Family Funeral Homes – Madasz Chapel in Brookfield.

Family and friends may send memorial contributions to an animal or children’s charity of their choice.

