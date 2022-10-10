WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Linda Ann Gray, 77, passed away Saturday evening, October 8, 2022 at Warren Nursing and Rehab.

Linda was born on December 26, 1944, in Dover, Ohio, a daughter of the late Al Whitt, Sr. and Margaret Whitt.

She was a 1963 graduate of Girard High School.

She worked at Packard Electric.

She married the love of her life William Gray on February 10, 1968 and had two sons together.

She enjoyed gardening and was a past District Director of Ohio Garden Club, and played golf in the Packard League.

Linda will be deeply missed by her loving husband of 54 years, William Gray, Sr.; two sons, William Gray, Jr. and Timothy Gray and his wife Renee; four grandchildren, Jordan, Tyler, Gavin, Alexis; brother, Al Whitt, Jr.; and sister Pamela Harper.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Al, Sr. and Margaret Whitt.

Family and friends may visit from 5:00-7:00 p.m. on Thursday October 13, 2022 at Lane Family Funeral Homes Roberts Clark Chapel located at 180 Garfield Dr. NE in Warren.

Funeral Services will be held on Friday October 14, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. at Green Haven Memorial Gardens, located at 3495 S. Canfield – Niles Rd in Canfield.

Burial will follow at Green Haven Memorial Gardens.

Family and friends may send their heartfelt condolences by visiting www.lanefuneralhomes.com

To send flowers to the family of Linda, please visit our floral store.