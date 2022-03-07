AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Linda A. Beany, 76 of Austintown, died early Sunday morning, March 6, 2022 at Hospice House of Poland.

Linda was born September 8, 1945 in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Floyd W. and Anne (Schoessel) Baker and was a lifelong area resident.

Linda graduated from South High School in 1964 and attended Youngstown State University.

She was a para-pro for the Austintown School System for over 20 years, retiring in 2004. Linda was an avid spinner, enjoyed watching sports and walking. Family was very important to Linda and she looked forward to spending time with her family and attending all of her grandchildren’s sporting events and dance recitals.

She leaves her husband, Richard T. Beany, whom she married April 2, 1966; three sons, Brian (Missy) Beany of Austintown, Matthew (Jessica) Beany of Marysville, Ohio, Craig Beany of Columbiana; eight grandchildren, Aubry, Brian, Dylan, Isabella, Emily, Lily, Evan and Ardell. Linda also leaves a brother, Dr. Robert Baker of Louisville, Kentucky.

Friends may call on Thursday, March 10, 2022 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel.

Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, March 11, 2022 at the funeral home.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, March 8 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.