Lillian Montrose Elkin, Fowler Township, Ohio

FOWLER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lillian Montrose Elkin, 92 of Fowler Township died Monday evening, November 4, 2019, at Gillette Nursing Home in Warren.

She was born March 28, 1927 in Porter Township, Pennsylvania. the daughter of the late James C. and Emma Elizabeth Gould Snyder.



Montrose was a 1946 graduate of Punxsutawney High School. She had worked for Warren Molded Plastics and as an assembler at Packard Electric Corp.



Montrose was a charter member of Cortland Church of the Nazarene, where she held numerous offices including Sunday School superintendent, served as a Sunday School teacher and choir member and also received a distinguished service award to honor her committment to church service.

She enjoyed gardening, needlework, cooking and traveling with her husband, Dwight. She was known as “Grams” to those children she babysat.



Surviving are two daughters, Gail (Don) Johnson of Bazetta and Becki (Roger) Phillips of Demascus, Ohio; two sons, J. Scott (Rhonda) Elkin of Johnston and Pastor Jim Elkin of Cortland; six grandchildren, Heather (Richard) Victor, Melissa Elkin, Kemp (Charity) Klinger, Anissa (Tim) Citino, Lynne (Matt) Sharrers and Lauralee (Bill) Noble and 12 great grandchildren.



Her husband of nearly 67 years, Dwight K. Elkin, whom she married February 21, 1947 preceded her in death Dec. 29, 2013. One grandson, John Scott Elkin and four brothers and eight sisters also preceded in death.



The funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, November 9, 2019 at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Shafer-Winans Chapel in Cortland, where the family will receive friends from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. Friday, November 8, 2019 and for one hour prior to the service on Saturday.

Burial will be at Dugan Cemetery in Fowler.



Memorial contributions may be made to the American Bible Society, P.O. Box 96812, Washington,DC 20090-6812, Harbor Light Hospice, 4531 Belmont Ave., Unit #9, Youngstown,OH 44505 or to the Nazarene Compassionate Ministries, 17001 Prairie Star Parkway, Lenexa,KS 66220.

