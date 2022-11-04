CHAMPION, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lewis .M Shinaberry, 93 of Champion, went home to be with his Lord and his loving wife on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at his home surrounded by his family.

He was born on January 16, 1929 in Cass, West Virginia, the son of the late Edgar Shinaberry and Mary (Burns) Shinaberry White.

Lewis was a graduate of Greenbank High School in West Virginia.

After graduating he was drafted into the United States Army in 1951 to serve his country until he was honorably discharged in 1953.

After serving in the United States Army he attended a business college in West Virginia.

He then moved to Ohio where he met the love of his life, Barbara Soliday and married on July 26, 1954.

Lewis was a foreman for 34 years at American Welding. After retiring he did numerous side jobs to keep busy.

Lewis helped break ground for Grace Baptist Church where he was very much a big part of the church. At one time he was head deacon, head usher and Financial Treasurer. He and his wife were members for over 40 years.

For his enjoyment, Lewis loved spending time with his family and grandchildren. His biggest hobby was going squirrel hunting with his brother, Tom and his nephew, Lawrence. He would always bring home the tails for his two younger daughters.

Lewis will be deeply missed by his four daughters, Mary Lou (Tom) Killeen, Cindy Worron, Patricia (Benjamin Rowe) Fennell and Twila (Ted) Zandarski and his sister, Rebecca (Phil ) Evans. He leaves behind 11 grandchildren, Dawn, Ann and Lewis Killeen, Michael, Kayla and Billy Frazier, Ashley and James Reed, Nicholas Fennell, Noah and Adam Worron; 21 great-grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter.

Lewis was preceded in death by his loving wife, Barbara, who passed away on August 1, 2021; his parents; his brothers, Ted, Gale, Tom, Danny and Ronnie and his son-in-law, Scott Worron.

Lewis is one man who will never be forgotten. A man that so many looked up to and loved.

Family and friends may visit from 10:00 – 11:30 a.m on Monday, November 7, 2022 at Grace Baptist Church of Champion, 5418 Mahoning Avenue, Warren, OH 44483 with funeral service to follow at 11:30 a.m., Rev. William Sprague along with Lawrence Shinaberry will officiate.

Entombment will take place at Crown Hill Burial Park in Vienna.

The family would like to thank all the private caregivers that had so much love for our dad. Couldn’t have done this with out all of you.

