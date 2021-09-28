Lester Ray Gittings, Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lester Ray Gittings, 89, of Canfield, Ohio, passed away Monday, September 27, 2021.

He was born July 14, 1932, in Majorsville, West Virginia, a son of the late Lester Guy and Hazel Blanche (Alley) Gittings.

He was a member of the Western Reserve United Methodist Church where he served on the finance committee for several years.

He proudly served in the US Army during the Korean War Era for the 423rd Engineers, 3rd Army from 1953 – 1955 in Fort McPherson, Georgia.

He worked for Mills Cafeteria in Columbus, Ohio, relocating to Youngstown in 1968 to become a supervisor for the Isaly Dairy Company.

He and his wife, Joyce, purchased the W. Federal St., Isaly’s and renamed it Ray’s Cafeteria in 1971 which they proudly ran until his retirement in 1988.

He leaves behind his wife, Joyce Arlene (Corwin) Gittings of 65 years; three children, Teresa (Evan Rodney) Morris, Kimberly; brothers, Lester Alan (Janet) Gittings; five grandchildren, Cara (Jake) Thomas, Sarah (Matt) Guza, Amanda (Andrew) Colegrove, Justin (Kaylee) Gittings, Jacob (Jessica Frenzel) Brothers; six great-grandchildren, Lily Annabelle Thomas, Harper Colegrove, Grace Guza, Cory Colegrove, Hadley Gittings and Hannah Guza.

Friends and family will be received at Western Reserve United Methodist Church, 4580 Canfield Road, Canfield, Ohio, on Friday October 1, at 12:00 p.m.

Services will be officiated by Rev. Russ Adams at 1:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers we ask donations be made to Western Reserve United Methodist Church.

4580 Canfield Road, (Rt 62), Canfield, OH 44406

Arrangements have been entrusted to Lane Funeral Home, Canfield Chapel.

