LORDSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lester R. Webster, 84, passed away peacefully early Friday morning, January 14, 2022, less than six months after losing the love of his life, his wife Nancy.

Lester was born January 29, 1937, in Hamburg, New York, the son of the late Clarence and Thora (Rhinehart) Webster.

He served as the pastor at Bailey Road Baptist church for 18 years and was very active at the church. Prior to becoming the pastor of the church, Lester was a schoolteacher in many school systems, ending his teaching career back in his birth town of Hamburg.

After his retirement from Bailey Road Baptist, Lester became involved with home church ministries while keeping with his fellowship at the church.

His wife. The former Nancy L. Scholten, whom he married August 1, 1959, passed away July 27, 2021.

Lester leaves three daughters, Sally (Michael) Schmidt of Austintown, Jennifer (Martin) Siembida and Melissa (Lee) Rice both of Lordstown, four grandchildren, Evan Siembida, Joseph (Ali) Siembida, Lindsay Rice, and Bethany (Ben) Milhoan, and two great-grandchildren, Rowen Siembida and Carson Milhoan. Besides his parents and wife Lester is preceded in death by three grandchildren, Jesse, Toby and Josie Rice.

Following his wishes burial will be private.

Services will be held Wednesday, January 19, 2022, at Bailey Road Baptist Church at 11:00 a.m.

Friends may call from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the church.

Arrangements are being handled by the Lane Family Funeral Homes.

