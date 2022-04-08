WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Les Sankey, age 75, of White Lake, Michigan, passed away on Monday, April 4, 2022.

He was born in Warren, Ohio to parents, Leslie A and Edith Sankey.

He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Patsy Sankey, of White Lake, Michigan; daughters, Heather Sankey and Nicole Rese and sister, Hazel Byer all of Warren, Ohio.

Les Graduated from Warren G. Harding High School.

He was immediately drafted into the U.S. Army. He was selected to participate in Officer Candidate and was commissioned as a Lieutenant in the Famed 92 Company. He served in Vietnam from 1966-67 and was awarded The Bronze Star Medal for Heroism in Ground Combat, The Air Medal and the Purple Heart.

His first wife, Gail, preceded him in death. The marriage was blessed with two children.

He married Patsy Thompson in 1990. That union was blessed with four stepchildren, Ted, Kerry, Amanda and Ashley and four grandchildren.

He graduated from Youngstown State University and began a career in Quality Processes and Problem-Solving Methods. He was a skilled motivator and was never afraid of a challenge. He was an accomplished instructor of multiple subjects.

He was an ardent Buckeyes and Steelers fan.

Visitation will take place on Monday, April 11, 2022, at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Roberts-Clark Chapel in Warren with calling hours from 4:00 – 6:30 p.m. A service will follow immediately after.

Burial will be at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.

Online condolences may be made at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.



