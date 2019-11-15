Leslie L. Prentice, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Leslie L. Prentice, 75, passed away, Thursday morning, November 14, 2019, at Washington Square in Warren.

Les was born on November 17, 1943, in Warren, Ohio, a son of the late Albert and Doris Prentice.

He enjoyed nature through fishing, playing horseshoes and the occasional backyard fire. Les was loved dearly by his family and a friend to anyone he met. Although this goodbye is eternal, his memory will live forever in the heart of his family and friends.

Leslie will be deeply missed by his loving wife, Bea Prentice, whom he married on July 7, 1976; children, Albert “Butch” (Ellen) Prentice, Sarah Prentice and Randy (Toy) Prentice; seven grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; brother, Ken and sisters, Cook and Vonnie.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his sons, William Joseph and Tim Prentice.

Family and friends may visit from 5:00 -7:00 p.m., on Monday, November 18, 2019, at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Roberts Clark Chapel, at 180 Garfield Drive NE in Warren.

Memorial contributions may be made to Buckeye Hospice at 810 Boardman-Canfield Road, Suite 2, Boardman, OH 44512.

