Leslee Meshula, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Leslee (Steingberg) Meshula, 77, passed away at St. Elizabeth Hospital Boardman on Tuesday, November 2, 2021, surrounded by her family.

Leslee was born on November 17, 1943 in Youngstown, Ohio the daughter of Ben and Alma Steingberg.



Leslee was united in marriage on September 5, 1970, to Richard A. Meshula, Sr. with whom she shared 51 years of marriage.

A graduate of Boardman High School Leslee continued her education at Youngstown State University receiving a degree in secretarial studies.

Leslee was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother, who loved taking care of her home and family. She enjoyed drawing, coloring and singing. An animal lover Leslee shared home with many cats and dogs over the years.

She will be missed by her husband, Richard; sons, Richard A. Meshula, Jr. and James P. Meshula and grandchildren, Colin Lowther and Hanna Lowther.

Per Leslee’s request no services will be held at this time.

