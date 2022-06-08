HOWLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Leroy Luscombe, 86, passed away Tuesday afternoon June 7, 2022 at Ohio Living Lake Vista in Cortland.



Leroy was born on October 29, 1935 in Warren, Ohio, a son of the late Russell and Irene Robinson Luscombe.



He was a graduate of Howland High School.

He then worked at Republic Steel as a Machinist until he retired.



He enjoyed being outdoors, whether he was building and racing drag cars with his brother in high school, waterskiing, or fishing; which he loved. He also enjoyed going to car shows to see the classic cars. He was a loving husband and father who was supportive of his children’s school activities.



Leroy will be deeply missed by his daughter, Linda Luscombe of Howland; grandson Khylo Bort; niece, Christine (Allen) Small; and nephews, Phillip Luscombe, Brad, Ryan and John Kime.



Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Carole Luscombe whom he married on August 27, 1966 and passed on August 17, 1999; two sons, Robert and Richard Luscombe; and brother Harold Luscombe.



Family and friends may visit from 10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. on Monday June 13, 2022 at Lane Family Funeral Homes Roberts Clark Chapel located at 180 Garfield Dr. NE in Warren, with funeral services to follow at 12:00 p.m.



Burial will be held at Howland Township Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Multiple Sclerosis Society by visiting https://www.nationalmssociety.org/Donate



Family and friends may send heartfelt condolences and view our tribute store at www.lanefuneralhomes.com

