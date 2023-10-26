BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rev. LeRoy E. Glover, Jr., 91, passed away early Wednesday morning, October 25, 2023 at St. Elizabeth/Mercy Health Medical Center, Youngstown.

LeRoy was born January 14, 1932 in Barrington, New York, a son of the late, LeRoy E. and Hazel J. (Holmes) Glover.

He graduated from Ashland College and Toccoa Bible School.

His ministry started in the 1950s as a United Brethren circuit preacher for six country churches in Coshocton and Holmes counties, Ohio. For the next 30 years Rev. Glover continued pastoring churches in Wooster, Ohio, Anoka, Minnesota and the Evangelical Free Church in Garrettsville, Ohio. In 1985, he became Allegheny District Superintendent for the Evangelical Free Church and retired in 1995. Rev. Glover then began ministering as an Interim pastor for churches in Buffalo, New York and Pennsylvania. He was currently attending Evangel Baptist Church in Boardman, Ohio, where he taught Sunday School for many years.

He enjoyed painting, golf and flying around the world with his computer flight simulator but most of all he loved God and His Word. Rev. Glover was a wonderful servant of the Lord who genuinely loved and cared for anyone he came in contact with.

His wife, the former Ruth O. Wently, whom he married June 20, 1952, passed away April 27, 2012.

He will be dearly missed by his daughter and son-in-law, Deborah and Patrick Hall of Canfield; a son, Daniel Glover of San Francisco, California and a granddaughter, Katie R. Hall. He also leaves a brother, Dean Glover of Tampa, Florida and a half-sister, Fern Stebbins of Buffalo, New York.

Besides his parents and is wife, he was preceded in death by a brother, Glenn Glover.

Friends may call on Wednesday, November 1 at Evangel Baptist Church, 5248 Southern Blvd., Boardman from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., followed by a funeral service at 11:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests material tributes take the form of contributions to Sammaritan’s Purse, St. Jude Children’s Hospital or Angels for Animals.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes. Friends and family may give their condolences at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

