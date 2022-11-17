AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Leoncio “Leo the Lion” Tirado, 88, of Austintown passed away Saturday, November 12, 2022, at Vitas Health Care, Orlando, Florida.

Leo was born July 7, 1934, in Caguas, Puerto Rico, the son of Casimiro Tirado and Juan Diaz. At the age of 16 he came to New Jersey from Puerto Rico to work on a farm owned by an Italian family who taught him to cook and make wine before coming to Ohio.

Leo worked for Republic Steel for 34 years, retiring in 1985. He then worked for Mahoning County Board of Developmental Disabilities (MRDD) for another 21 years before retiring.

Leo was a devout Catholic and very active at St. Columba where he served as Eucharistic Minister and on the Parish Council.

He was a Commander of the Knights of Columbus #274 and Assembly #826. He was also active in the Cursillo Movement, a board member of OCCHA and a union representative for Local 1331 CIO.

Leo touched many lives with his kindness, smiles and great sense of humor.

He leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife of 32 years, Rosa (Roque’) Tirado; children, Shirley Miranda-Thomas (Tom Cavalier) of Canfield, Eddie Miranda (Leslie McNellis) of Austintown, Jennifer Tirado (Lou Peressini) of Tucson, Arizona, Lillian Tirado-Wetzl of Hubbard and Edgar (Glena) Tirado of Columbus; 12 grandchildren, Christopher, Cole, Miranda, David, Brandon, Tyler, Scott, Elizabeth, Joanna, Samuel, Jalon and Tamara; six great-grandchildren and granddog, Mia; sisters, Norma (Robert) Tirado of Lorain, Ohio and Eustquia Tirado of Puerto Rico and brother, Ruben Tirado of California.

Besides his parents, Leo was preceded in death by his brother, Jesus’ and sister, Margarita Tirado.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 3:30 p.m. Friday, November 25, 2022, at St. Columba Cathedral, Youngstown. Family will receive friends from 1:30 – 3:30 p.m. at the church prior to the Mass.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.

