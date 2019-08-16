Leonard W. Yochman, Diamond, Ohio – Obituary

DIAMOND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Leonard W. Yochman, 85 of Diamond, died early Friday morning, August 16, 2019 at Washington Square Nursing Home, Warren.

Leonard was born November 24, 1933 in Diamond, a son of the late John and Mary Yochman and was a lifelong area resident.

He graduated from Jackson Milton High School and served in the United States Army. Leonard was a machine repairman for Peerless Electric for over 30 years, retiring in 1995.

He leaves his former wife, Arlene; two sons, Joseph L. (Robin) Yochman of Diamond, Michael J. Yochman of Thailand; one daughter, Jennifer A. (Kermit) Lassen of Charlotte, North Carolina; five grandchildren, Michael J., Nicholas (Casey), Jacob (Lisa), Douglas, Logan and one great grandson, Xavier. Leonard also leaves a sister, Eleanor Benich of Newton Falls.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by 15 brothers and sisters.

Friends may call on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 from 4:00 – 5:45 p.m. at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel, followed by a Memorial Service at 6:00 p.m.