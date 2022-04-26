FOWLER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Leonard W. Alexander Jr., 89, passed away Saturday evening, April 23, 2022 at The Legacy Assisted Living in Farmdale.



Leonard was born on February 27, 1933 in Ravenna, Ohio, a son of the late Leonard W. Alexander, Sr. and Mary Elizabeth Alexander.



He attended Champion High School where he played basketball.

He was a proud veteran of the United States Army, where he was a sharpshooter, a marksman and continued to play basketball at Fort Hood, Texas.

He married the love of his life, Donna Alexander, on September 1, 1956.

He worked at Copperweld Steel as a millwright for 33 years until he retired on January 24, 1987.



He loved bowling with Donna in various leagues and taking their yearly fishing trip to Canada. He was active in the Mathews Athletic Boosters while his children were in school, enjoyed weekly breakfasts with the Copperweld Retirement Group and loved being outdoors, especially camping at Pymatuning and Mosquito Lake Campgrounds, fishing and working on cars.



Leonard will be deeply missed by his children, Mary Grace (Henry) Lockney, Daniel (Kathy) Alexander, Keith (Christy) Alexander, Kevin (Anna) Alexander and Ken (Tami) Alexander; 11 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren and siblings, Robert (Joey) Alexander, Ronald (Jan) Alexander and Betty Ann Sears.



Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Donna Alexander, who passed on March 19, 2022; one grandson and his twin brother at birth.



Family and friends may visit from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Shafer Winans Chapel, 164 North High Street in Cortland.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, April 29, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home.



Burial will take place at Crown Hill Burial Park in Vienna following military honors.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to All Caring Hospice, 6715 Tippecanoe Road, Suite B-101 in Canfield.



Family and friends may send their heartfelt condolences by visiting www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, April 27 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.