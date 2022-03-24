NORTH JACKSON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Leonard Nichol, 94 of North Jackson, died Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at his residence, surrounded by his family.

Leonard was born December 1, 1927, a son of the late Harry and Ann (Nichol) Nichol and was a lifelong area resident.

He graduated from South High School.

He worked for City Asphalt Paving hauling equipment for many years, retiring in 1997.

Leonard was a member of Local Union #377, loved to bowl and was a former member of B’nai B’rith Bowling League. He was an avid lottery player and made sure to play his numbers every day, rain, snow or shine. He enjoyed basketball, volleyball and baseball and coached his sons’ baseball teams. Leonard served for years as line judge for Jackson-Milton High School’s volleyball team. Most importantly, he was devoted to attending his granddaughters’ basketball and volleyball games.

His wife, formerly Barbara Hoagland, whom he married March 19, 1971, died May 5, 2020.

He leaves behind his children, Daniel Nichol (fiancée, Jodi Senka) of Berlin Center, Shelley Bugos of Boardman, Kimberly Cavanaugh (fiancé, Ed Simon) of Lowellville, Kevin Nichol of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Jody Nichol of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Darlene Hassay (fiancé, Paul Fannin) of Lake Milton and Betty Stamm of North Jackson. Leonard also leaves behind 13 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Besides his parents and his wife, Leonard was preceded in death by two brothers, Don Nichol and Jack Nichol.

Friends may call on Sunday, March 27 from 2:00 – 5:00 p.m. at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel.

Funeral services are on Monday, March 28 at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home.

The family would like to give a special thanks to granddaughters, Erika Hambrick and Rachelle Stamm, for the time they spent caring for Leonard in his final months.

A television tribute will air Friday, March 25 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.