Leonard J. Bretcko, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) -Leonard J. Bretcko, 66 of Austintown, died Thursday evening, May 14 at Oasis Center for Rehabilitation and Healing, Youngstown.

Leonard was born July 24, 1953 in McKeesport, Pennsylvania, a son of the late John S. and Mary A. (Zupkow) Bretcko.

Leonard grew up in Clairton, Pennsylvania, graduating from Clairton High School and Community College of Allegheny County.

He came to this area in 1997 and was the Director of Construction for the Cafaro Company for over 20 years, retiring in 2017.

He enjoyed shooting pool and fishing. Leonard loved the beach, especially the family vacations to Hilton Head.

He leaves his wife, the former Pamela Paterson, whom he married April 30, 1977; his daughter, Hillary Bretcko of Los Angeles, California; his son, Ian Bretcko of Struthers and a grandson, Liam. Leonard also leaves a sister, Barbara Bretcko of Highland Park, New Jersey.

Besides his parents, Leonard was preceded in death by a sister, Diane White.

There will be a memorial service at a later date.

The family requests material tributes take the form of contributions to the Alzheimer’s Association East Ohio Are Chapter, 3711 Star Centre Drive, Suite 4, Canfield, OH 44406

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes. Friends and family may give their condolences at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.