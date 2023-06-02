CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Leonard Fink, 75, of Canfield, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, May 28, 2023, at Greenbriar Healthcare Center in Boardman. Surrounded by his loving daughters, family, and friends, he succumbed peacefully to metastatic cancer.

He was born in Youngstown, on February 5, 1948, son of Mary Lavinia nee Sykes and Roy J. Fink, Sr.

Leonard grew up in Boardman, graduating class of 1966.

He was known for being mischievous, adventurous and difficult to beat in drag races down Rt. 224 or Market Street back in the day. He loved to build and show muscle/sports cars and motorcycles. In retirement, Leonard found joy in displaying and sharing his large Santa Claus collection and making sweets and treats at Christmastime.

The Fink family, including Leonard, contributed to the early and on-going development of the Boardman area. Leonard was a dedicated worker and entrepreneur. He also served in varying ways to support both his Mahoning and Columbiana County communities throughout his life.

He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.

Leonard was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Roy, Jr., Robert, Nancy, Janet (Callahan) and David Fink; his former wife of 20 years, Janice (nee Caventer) and his stepdaughter, Paula (nee Reed).

He is survived by his brother, Charles (Carmen) Fink; three daughters, Rebecca Wolf, Mary (David) Grosenbach and Angela Fink; his stepson Paul Reed; grandchildren, relations and lifelong friends.

Leonard will be laid to rest beside his family at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Youngstown, Ohio.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.

