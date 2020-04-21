Leona M. Boyer, Brookfield, Ohio

BROOKFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Leona M. Boyer, 85, passed away Monday morning, April 20, 2020 at Signature Health Care in Warren, Ohio.



Leona was born on February 9, 1935 in Meadville, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Leroy and Bertha Chaney.

She worked as a supervisor of the Nutrition Services at Trumbull Memorial Hospital in Warren for 34 years, until she retired in 1999.



She will be deeply missed by her children, John (Reba) Boyer, Joseph Boyer, James Boyer, Robert Boyer, Maryann McCarty, Patricia (James) Doddato, Dorothy Hall and Barbara (Timothy) Cron; 17 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren and her brother, Glen Chaney.



Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 45 years, Charles A. Boyer, whom she married on March 20, 1954 and passed on April 25, 1999; her son, Charles Boyer; brothers, Clarence, Robert and Richard Chaney and sisters, Ellen Thomas and Mary Catherine Fitch.



Private family services will be held at Lane Family Funeral Homes – Madasz Chapel in Brookfield with burial at Brookfield Township Cemetery.



Memorial contributions can be made to the American Cancer Society in Leona’s memory.



Family and friends may send their heartfelt condolences by visiting www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

