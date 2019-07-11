Leon A. “Lee” Dodson, Leavittsburg, Ohio – Obituary

LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Leon A. “Lee” Dodson, 76 of Leavittsburg, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday morning, July 10, 2019, at his home.

He was born February 3, 1943 in Altoona, Pennsylvania a son of the late Warren C. and Mary Pearl Gorman Dodson Sr. He was raised in Leavittsburg.



Lee retired after working over 40 years as an auto body repairman. Lastly he was self employed, owning Dodson Auto Body located at his home in Leavittsburg.



Lee loved fishing and golfing and “oldies” music and was an avid Cleveland Indians fan.

He was of the Protestant faith.



Lee is survived by his wife of 42 years, Karin M. Schnabl Dodson, whom he married February 4, 1977; two daughters, Pam H. (Robert) Canfield of Leavittsburg and Debbie I. Shoulders of New Jersey; two sons, Gene and Danny Dodson; two grandchildren, Tiffany (Malachi) Starcher and Jeremy Canfield; two great-grandchildren, Abby and Tyler; three sisters, Brenda Kagy of Warren and Cindy Dodson and Sherry Dodson both of Cortland; several nieces and nephews and great- nieces and nephews and his beloved dogs, Renny and Merv.



Besides by his parents, two brothers, Warren C. “Juney” Dodson, Jr. and Gene R. Dodson and one sister, Rose Davies have all preceded in death.



The funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, July 15, 2019 at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Roberts-Clark Chapel in Warren, where the family will receive friends from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, July 14. Pastor Dave Peters will officiate the service. Cremation will follow.



Memorial contributions may be made to the Animal Welfare League, 812 Youngstown Kingsville Road SE, Vienna, OH 44473.

A television tribute will air Friday, July 12 at the following approximate times: 6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.