Leo James Clark, Champion Township, Ohio

CHAMPION TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) -Leo J. Clark, 85 of Champion Township, died Sunday morning, August 2, 2020, at his home in Champion.

He was born August 17, 1934 in Clarksburg, West Virginia the son of the late Lester L. and Ruby W. House Clark.

He has been a Trumbull county resident since 1954.



Leo was a 1953 graduate of Salem High School in West Virginia.

He started working at Copperweld in 1954, then was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1957. He served active duty for two years, serving in Berlin as a military policeman. He retired from Copperweld Steel in 1999 after working in the cold draw department for 45 years.



Leo was a member of the Champion Christian Church.

He loved spending time with his grandsons and his family.

He was a 32nd degree mason and was a member of Old Erie Lodge No. 3 in Warren, York Rite Chapter No. 10 Royal Arch Masons, Scottish Rite Valley of Youngstown and the Ali Baba Grotto in Bazetta. He was a member of the VFW Post 6549 in Leavittsburg, where he served as Chaplain.

Leo was an avid league bowler; having bowled on the Copperweld team and also enjoyed golfing.



Leo was introduced to his wife of 54 years, Geneva M. Fenton Clark, at Laurel Bowling Lanes during league bowling. They were married at Champion Christian Church on June 11, 1966 and she survives as well as one daughter, Debra M. (Dave) Yenchocic and one son, James L. (Lori) Clark, both of Champion; three grandsons, Brandon Clark, David Yenchocic and Caden Clark and his twin brother, Cleo M. Clark of Washington, Pennsylvania.

One sister, Betty Varner preceded him in death.



A private funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Roberts-Clark Chapel in Warren with the Pastor Ken Hopkins, Jr. officiating. Family calling hours will be 12:30 p.m. until the service time.

Burial will be at Pineview Memorial Park in Warren. Military honors will be accorded.



Memorial contributions may be made to the memorial fund at Champion Christian Church, 151 Center Street West, Warren, OH 44481.

