Lenida Lucille “Nide” Cottrell, Brookfield, Ohio

BROOKFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lenida Lucille “Nide” Cottrell, 95, passed away at home on Tuesday October 27, 2020 surrounded by her loved ones.



Nide was born on April 19, 1925 in Winifrede, West Virginia, the daughter of Edward and Carrie (Morgan) Green.

On October 12, 1947 she married the love of her life Clifton Cottrell and they shared 34 wonderful years together before Clifton’s passing in September of 1982.



Nide had attended Hartford Community Church.



There were many things that Nide loved to do. She absolutely loved to cook, dance and sing country songs or hymns. She enjoyed her extensive collection of ceramic pigs that she often received as gifts from family and friends. Nide took pride in her skills at playing Jacks; no one could beat her. There was nothing that Nide loved more than her family. She cherished every moment she spent with her daughter, grandson and step-grandchildren.



Nide will be missed by her daughter, Vickie; her grandson William Clifton Feigert; her step-grandchildren Paul (Melissa) Wallace Jr. and Natalie Wallace; her step-great-grandchildren Niza, Luciana, and Audriana; her niece Gilda Harris; her nephews Roger Cottrell, Ray Cottrell and Jacob Riley; her good friend Judy Stinson, who was like a second daughter to her; her grand dog Tikey; and many other family and friends.



Besides her parents and her husband, Nide is preceded in death by her son Allen Ray; her nine siblings and her two sons-in-law William Feigert and Paul Wallace Sr.



Visitation for Nide will be held on Monday, November 2, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at Lane Funeral Homes, Madasz Chapel, Brookfield where a funeral service will immediately follow at 1:00 p.m.



The family wanted to send a special thank you to Nide’s terrific caregivers, Sara Decicco, Heather Kornas, Nicole White and her hospice nurse Heather for everything that they have done. They also wanted to thank Nide’s good friend and beautician Bernie Ritenour for making her beautiful for so many years.



Please visit www.lanefuneralhomes.com to leave condolences for the family.

To send flowers to the family of Lenida Lucille Cottrell please visit our Tribute Store.

More stories from WKBN.com: