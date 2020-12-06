Lena Mae Brewer, Mineral Ridge, Ohio

MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lena Mae Brewer went home to be with Jesus on Friday, December 4, 2020, at home in Mineral Ridge, Ohio, surrounded by her loving family.

Lena was born in Dixon, Kentucky, to Thomas and Bertha (Agin) Oakley on November 23, 1935.

She was preceded in death by her first husband, Robert E. Winstead and second husband, Charles M. Brewer; two sisters; one brother; one son and two grandchildren.

She is survived by a son, Robert (Sheila) Winstead, Dyersburg, Tennessee; a daughter, LaVonda (Richard) Thacker, Mineral Ridge, Ohio; stepdaughter, Diane Pulse, Beebe, Arkansas; 11 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

Lena was a devout Christian and a pastor’s wife for many years, involved in outreach and church building.

She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and a wonderful example to many.

Visitation will be held Sunday, December 6, from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m., at Apostolic Assembly Church, 1603 East County Line Road, Mineral Ridge, Ohio.

Funeral services will be held (on a date to be announced) at North Side Church of Jesus Christ, Dyersburg, Tennessee, with Pastor Phillip Burbridge, officiating.

Interment will be at Graceland Cemetery in Valparaiso, Indiana.

Memorial Contributions may be made to Apostolic Assembly Church, Mineral Ridge.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.

