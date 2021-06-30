Lena M. Jakubec, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs. Lena M. Jakubec, 72, of Austintown, died early Tuesday morning, June 29, 2021, at University Hospital Cleveland Medical Center.



Mrs. Jakubec was born January 16, 1949, in Beckley, West Virginia and was the daughter of Cyrus D. Clark and Bonnie B. Agee.

After graduating from Shady Spring High School, Mrs. Jakubec worked in in Washington D.C. for the Department of the Army at Fort Meyer and then at the Pentagon, where she met her husband, before moving to Austintown.

Lena was a member of Grace Lutheran Church. She enjoyed volunteering at church and loved being a wonderful mother and grandma.



Besides her husband, Kenneth P., whom she married November 16, 1968; she leaves a daughter, Kimberly Lewis of Austintown; a son, Ken Jakubec (Wayne Langston), of Chesapeake, Virginia and two grandchildren, Kaitlin and Dannah Lewis of Austintown. She leaves three sisters, Cora Sue Wadsworth of Portland, OR, Cinda Pack of Windsor, Virginia and Mary Brown of Statesville, North Carolina.

She was proceeded in death by her brother, Johnny Williams and her sister, Jean Bird.



A memorial service will be held at Grace Lutheran Church, Saturday, July 24, 2021 at 10:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Grace Lutheran Church of Austintown.

