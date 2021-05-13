Leland W. Knauf, Ellsworth, Ohio

ELLSWORTH, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Leland W. Knauf, 86 of Ellsworth, died Wednesday morning, May 12 at his residence.

Leland was born September 16, 1934 in Ellsworth, a son of the late Willard N. and Mildred (Shears) Knauf and was a lifelong area resident.

Leland graduated from Canfield High School and served in the U.S. Army Reserves Signal Corps.

He had a lifelong involvement with 4-H, becoming a member in 1946 and Mahoning County’s first 4-H King in 1954. He was a 4-H volunteer for over 40 years and was inducted into the 4-H Hall of Fame in 2013. He and his family were the 2000 Canfield Fair Family of the Year.

Leland was a member of the Canfield Christian Church, past member of the Berlin-Ellsworth Ruritan, past Master of the Ellsworth Grange, charter member and past president of the Ellsworth Historical Society.

He retired in 1992 from Youngstown State University as Professor Emeritus of Mathematics. His specialty was mathematics education.

He became a life member of the National Council of Teachers of Mathematics in 1958. He was a delegate to many annual conferences and spoke at several annual and regional meetings throughout the United States. He was co-founder and first president of the Eastern Ohio Council of Teachers of Mathematics in 1974. Leland was a past member of the National Council of Supervisors of Mathematics. In 2008, the Ohio Council bestowed its highest honor, the Christofferson-Fawcett award.

Leland loved traveling throughout the country with his wife and spending time with his family.

His wife, the former Virginia Lee Barker, whom he married September 8, 1962, died June 17, 2018.

He leaves two sons, Rodney (Lorene) Knauf of Atlanta, Georgia and Kent Knauf of Ellsworth; one daughter, Wendy (Dan) Lough of Ellsworth and seven grandchildren, Courtney (Bryan) Colcord, Steven (Brittany) Knauf, Justine Knauf, Lindsey Knauf, Ethan Knauf, Dani (Connor) Sharp and Griffin Lough. Leland also leaves five great-grandchildren, Eva, Levi, Amos, Maisy and Remi.

Besides his parents and his wife, Leland was preceded in death by a brother, Harry Knauf.

Friends may call on Monday, May 17 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Canfield Chapel, followed by a funeral at 11:00 a.m. Due to COVID-19, the 6-foot rule will be honored and we ask that all guests, whose health allows, please wear a mask

Friends and family may give their condolences at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

A television tribute will air Friday, May 14 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.