YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lela Pearl (Scott) Hart, 86, passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 27, 2022, at Greenbriar Health Care Center.

Lela was born on April 7, 1936, in Cumberland, Maryland, the daughter of Reynold and Beatrice (Stallings) Scott.

On October 8, 1960, she was united in marriage to Harry T. Hart with whom she shared 44 years of marriage prior to his passing on June 27, 2004.



A graduate of Howland High School she was employed by Automatic Vendors for ten years.

Lela enjoyed the simple pleasure of life, devoted to her home and family. A woman of faith she was an active member of Grace Church of the Nazarene teaching Sunday school and playing the piano. She loved spending time in her flower garden.

She will be missed by her children, Mark (Linda Luther) Hart and Vickie (James) Dulko; grandchildren, Brock (Samantha) Dulko and Carlee Hart and great-grandson, Dominic Dulko.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Harry and brothers, John Scott and Willis Scott.



Visitation for family and friends will be held on Friday, September 2, 2022, at Grace Church of the Nazarene, 5253 Webb Road, Austintown, OH 44515 from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. followed by a funeral service at 7:00 p.m.

Lela will be laid to rest at Greenhaven Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the mission fund at Grace Church of the Nazarene in Lela’s memory.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.



