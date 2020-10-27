Lela Irene Mines, Howland, Ohio

HOWLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lela Irene Mines, age 97, went to her eternal home on Tuesday, October 27, surrounded by the many prayers, love and good wishes of those who loved her.



Irene was born on January 26, 1923, in Hartford, Ohio, the second daughter of Lela Marie and Ralph Miller.



She grew up on what she referred to as “the farm”, along with her three sisters, Virginia, Lois and June. The family would later move to a home on Route 7 in Hartford.



Irene graduated from Hartford High School in 1941. It was at a school dance in Howland that Irene met Henry “Hank” Mines and they were later married in 1945, when Hank was home on military leave during World War II.

While Hank was away for military service, Irene worked a factory job In Warren, helping to build tanks for the war effort. She took pride in the service that she was able to provide to her country and the independence that she felt as a working woman.



Irene and Hank made their home in Howland, Ohio, on the Howland-Wilson Road, where they raised their four children. Irene was a much loved, devoted mother and wife, a homemaker, who spent much time gardening, canning, sewing and teaching her children about life.

Irene taught Sunday school for a number of years at Howland United Methodist Church and was active in the Howland United Methodist Women’s group.

An avid Cleveland sports fan, Irene especially loved watching Cleveland Indians baseball.



Irene is preceded in death by her husband of 69 years, Hank, who passed away in 2014.

She is survived by Larry (Linda) Mines, Mark (Cindee) Mines, Lora (David) Smith and Martha (Lee) Wolfson; along with nine grandchildren, Megan Mines (Ken Hall), Rebecca Mines (Vince Ubienski), Shannon (Sherri) Mines, Matthew (Mary Ellen) Mines, Stephen (Angela) Mines, Daniel (Anna) Smith, Amy Smith (Greg Hughes), Eric Popovic and Elizabeth Smith and eight great-grandchildren, Eliana, Cecilia, Grady, Holden, Madeline, Aiden, Helaina and Bradley.

Her family will fondly remember the tradition of baking Christmas cookies with Irene every holiday season.



A graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family.

A celebration of life will take place at a later date.

Burial will take place at Howland Township Cemetery.



Memorial contributions may be made to TNT Theater, 5883 Youngstown Road, Niles OH 44446 or a charity of one’s choice.



