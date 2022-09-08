YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Elizabeth Ann (May) Wallace, 66, passed away on September 5, 2022, at Mercy Health – St. Elizabeth Boardman.

Elizabeth, known to many as LeeAnn was born on September 9, 1955, in Youngstown, Ohio the daughter of James and Nena (Nicodemo) May.

A 1973 graduate of Austintown Fitch High School, LeeAnn was previously employed by Panera Bread and for the last 6 years by Austintown Local Schools in cafeteria food service.

On July 25, 2004, she was united in marriage to Randy Wallace with whom she shared eighteen years of marriage.

A member of St. Joseph Parish, LeeAnn enjoyed baking and flower gardening. She was happiest when spending time with her grandchildren and crocheting items that she lovingly gifted to others.

A devoted daughter, wife, mother and MaMa she is survived by her husband Randy, mother Nena, children Tracy (Brian) Heckman, Kimberly (Jason) Smaldino, Michael (Kristen) Hoops, Adam Hoops and Chelsea (Sam) Hoops, stepchildren Randall (Cassandra) Wallace, Christopher (Shur) Wallace, grandchildren Cassidy (Nick), Cami, Addison, Gianna, Lauren and soon to be granddaughter Vallie Marie, brother Michael (Judy) May and her faithful canine companions Lucy and Bella.

She was preceded in death by her father James, brother William May and her beloved dog Zoey.

Visitation will be held on Sunday September 11, 2022, from 4:00-6:00 p.m. at Lane Family Funeral Homes – Austintown Chapel, 5797 Mahoning Avenue, Youngstown, Ohio 44515 and from 10:00 – 10:45 a.m. at St. Joseph Parish, 4545 New Road, Austintown, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m..

In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial contributions to Animal Welfare, 812 Youngstown Kingsville Road SE, Vienna, Ohio 44473.