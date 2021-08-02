Lee E. Faller, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lee E. Faller, 83, passed away Friday morning, July 30, 2021, at Trumbull Memorial Medical Center.



Lee was born on October 11, 1937, in Brookfield, Ohio, a son of the late Frank and Madge Faller.



He was a 1955 graduate of Brookfield High School and joined the United States Air Force to serve his country until he was honorably discharged in 1959.

He worked at Commercial Intertech for 28 years until he retired in 1999.



He was an avid golfer, gardener and woodworker. He also loved to travel the world with his wife.



Lee will be deeply missed by his loving wife, Judith Brown Faller, whom he married on May 20, 1995; daughter, Ginny (Ted) Ragan; stepson, Charles (Janice) Hackett and grandchildren, Andrew Ragan and Ellie Ragan.



Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his stepdaughter, Deborah Williams and brothers, Howard and Glen Faller.



Cremation was entrusted with Lane Family Funeral Homes – Madasz Chapel in Brookfield.

