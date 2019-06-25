Lee A. Montgomery Obituary

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – There will be services at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, June 29 at Bailey Road Baptist Church for Lee A. Montgomery, 64, who died peacefully at home surrounded by family early Saturday morning, June 22, 2019.

Lee was born November 9, 1954, a son of Eugene E. and Velma M. (Stein) Montgomery.

He was a field supervisor with Ban-Gar Construction, Inc. for over 30 years.

Lee was a 1973 graduate of Lordstown High School.

He was an active member of Bailey Road Baptist Church where he served as Head Deacon.

Lee loved spending time with his family; especially his grandchildren. He enjoyed traveling, riding his Harley-Davidson motorcycle and working around the garden pond.

Lee is survived by his wife of 40 years, the former Melodie L. Milhoan; his daughter, Tiffany (Richard) Hudak of Southington; his son, Dustin (Allyson) Montgomery of Lordstown; his sister, Claudia Orr of Oklahoma; his brothers, Martin (Johanna) Montgomery of Texas and Dale (Terez) Montgomery of Newton Falls; his grandchildren, Tatum, Dean and Duke Hudak; five nieces and six nephews.

Lee was preceded in death by his parents.

Friends may call from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. Friday June 28 at Bailey Road Baptist Church and 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 29 prior to the service at the church.

Memorial contributions in Lee’s name may be given to Bailey Road Baptist Church, 2121 North Bailey Road, North Jackson, OH 44451.

Arrangements are by the Lane Family Funeral Homes-Austintown Chapel.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, June 26 at the following approximate times: 12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.