Lee A. Briggs, II, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lee A. Briggs II, 40, of Austintown, died unexpectedly Friday evening, April 10 at his residence.

Lee, known as “Flea” was born October 9, 1979 in Youngstown, a son of Robert Briggs and Iva Greep and was a lifelong area resident.

Lee operated a forklift for Star Extrusion in Canfield and also owned and operated a landscape company, From the Ground Up.

He was a member of Struthers Parkside Church, loved the outdoors, canoeing and especially the times spent around a bonfire. Lee was a die hard Cleveland Browns Fan and enjoyed watching his kids play sports and was their number one fan. His children were very important in his life and he loved spending time with them.

Lee leaves his mother and stepfather, Iva and Rocky Bellino of Austintown; three sons, Dominic, David and Brayden and his daughter, Julianne “Princess Julianne Arianna Briggs the first”, all at home. He also leaves his brothers, Everett P. (Amanda) Briggs of Youngstown and Michael Briggs of Columbus; a sister, Carol Chapman of Columbus; stepsisters, Rochelle Bellino of Youngstown and Tarah (Steve) Ortz of Boardman and stepbrother, Nick Bellino of Mineral Ridge and his wife, Francine.

Lee was preceded in death by his father and his grandparents.

There will be a Celebration of Life scheduled for a later date.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes. Friends and family may give their condolences at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

A television tribute will air Friday, April 17, at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.