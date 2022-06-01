CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Leah Phillips, 85, passed away Sunday morning, May 29, 2022 at Trumbull Regional Medical Center in Warren.



Leah was born on January 25, 1937 at home in Bazetta Township, a daughter of the late John and Leah Armstrong, Sr.



She was a 1955 graduate of Champion High School and worked at Packard Electric until she retired.

She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



Leah will be deeply missed by her loving children, Laurie (Michael) Williams and Brian (Laura) Phillips; grandchildren, Jason, Justin, Jared, Chad and Ashlan; eight great-grandchildren; sisters, Sharon (Chuck) Woods and Joanne Mellish and brothers, Willard (Joan) Armstrong and Paul (Betty) Armstrong.



Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by 11 brothers and sisters



Family and friends may visit from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. on Monday, June 6, 2022 at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Shafer-Winans Chapel, 164 N. High Street in Cortland, with a memorial service to follow at 12:00 p.m.



Burial will be held at Hillside Cemetery in Bazetta Township



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to a charity of your choice in Leah’s memory.



