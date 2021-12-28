CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lawrence W. Barickman, 88, of Canfield, passed away on December 26, 2021, at his residence.



Born July 20, 1933 in Crawford County, Pennsylvania, he was the son Lawrence Barickman, Sr. and Eva (Carroll) Getty.



Affectionately known as “Jr.”, he served his country in the United States Marine Corps and was a member of Ellsworth Post #9571, where he proudly served as a member of the honor guard.

Prior to retirement in 1993, he worked in the maintenance department for General Motors. Jr. enjoyed restoring 1956 Classic Cars and being outdoors.



Jr. leaves to cherish his memory his wife of 61 years, Josephine (Dzurella) Barickman, whom he married October 19, 1960; his children, Theresa (James) Miller Sr, Bernadette (Gerald) Tentinger, Jr., William (Shelley) Barickman and David Barickman; his grandchildren, James (Chasney) Miller, Jr., Tanya Mannion, Gregory (Alison) Miller, Sr., Thomas (Katie) Mannion, Jr., Matthew Tentinger, Zachary (Shelby) Valentine, Elizabeth Tentinger, Tiffany (Joseph) Custer, Cariey (David) Long, Logan Barickman, Kylie Barickman and Emiley Barickman and 11 great-grandchildren.



Besides his parents, he is preceded in death by his siblings, Richard (Gertrude) Barickman and Dorothy (Charles) Hannold.



The family will receive relatives and friends on Thursday, December 30, 2021 from 10:00 a.m – 12:00 p.m at Smith Corners Methodist Church, where a service will be held immediately following at 12:00 p.m at the church.

Arrangements were entrusted to Lane Family Funeral Homes.

