Lawrence T. Sorrentino, Sr., Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lawrence Thomas Sorrentino, Sr., 94 of Austintown, died early Friday morning, October 1 at Victoria House Assisted Living.

Lawrence was born April 25, 1927 in Youngstown, a son of the late Battista and Theresa (Propizio) Sorrentino and was a lifelong area resident.

He was a graduate of The Rayen High School and served in the United States Navy during World War II.

Lawrence had been a pipefitter for 35 years at U.S. Steel and also worked at General Motors for five years, retiring in 1987.

He was a former member of the ITAM Club and St. Joseph Church.

Lawrence enjoyed fishing and spending time with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

His wife, the former Rose Marie Santangelo, whom he married October 18, 1947, died June 7, 2009.

He leaves his children, Lawrence (Connie) Sorrentino, Jr. of Mineral Ridge, Mark (Diana Reams) Sorrentino of Austintown, Karen (Charles) Cowher of Katy, Texas and Toni Sorrentino of Winter Garden, Florida. He also leaves five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Besides his parents and wife, Lawrence was preceded in death by a sister, Sue; brothers, Michael Sorrentino and Anthony Sorrentino and two brothers who died in infancy.

Friends may call on Friday, October 8 from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel, followed by a funeral service at 6:00 p.m.

The family is requesting face masks to be worn by all attendees.

The family would like to give a special thanks to Victoria House for the compassionate care given to Lawrence.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests material tributes take the form of donations to DAV, Chapter #2 in Lawrence’s memory, 4496 Mahoning Avenue #268, Youngstown, OH 44515.

To send flowers to the family of Lawrence T. Sorrentino, Sr. please visit our Tribute Store.