Lawrence S. Saluga, Canfield, Ohio – Obituary

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lawrence S. Saluga, 68, of Canfield, died Friday evening, July 19 at Mercy Health/St. Elizabeth Medical Center, Youngstown.

Lawrence, known as Larry, was born July 20, 1950 in Youngstown, a son of the late Lawrence W. and Charlotte T. (Aey).

He graduated from Boardman High School in 1969 where he ran track.

Larry was a plumber and worked for Komar Plumbing for over 25 years, retiring in 2004. Previously he had worked at General Fireproofing and YSU.

Larry loved old cars and enjoyed attending car shows. He did auto body work and was a NASCAR fan. Larry took great pride in everything he did. He also enjoyed football; especially the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Larry leaves his wife, the former Andrea Deley, whom he married August 30, 1992; his children, Jo Ellen (Anthony) Albanese of Columbus and L. Scott (Lisa) Saluga of Champion; four grandchildren, Zach, Colby, Chase and Kaitlyn and two great-granddaughters, London and Hayden. He also leaves two brothers, Jeff (Debbie) Saluga of Boardman and Michael (Marie) Saluga of Boardman; a sister, Geraldine (William) Sikora of Charleston, South Carolina and his beloved dogs, Maggie and Rocky.

Besides his parents, Larry was preceded in death by his dog, Sadi.

There will be no calling hours or services per Larry’s wishes.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Lane Family Funeral Homes, Canfield Chapel.

