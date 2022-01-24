BROOKFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lawrence Robert “Bob” May of Brookfield, Ohio, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, January 22, 2022 with his family by his side.



Born on July 8, 1940, he is the son of Lawrence Wilbur and Anna Marie (Dolan).



Bob retired from General Motors in Lordstown, Ohio and drove school bus for Fairhaven. Bob was also an Associate Pastor at Covenant Family Fellowship in Lake Miltion, Ohio.



Bob enjoyed fishing on Lake Erie, teaching God’s word and golfing. One of his favorite things to do was spending time with his family and watching his grandchildren play. He also enjoyed listening to jazz.



Bob was preceded in death by parents and a brother, William Earl May of New Mexico.



He is survived by his wife, Sarah May; a brother, Barry (Delores) May of Amhurst Junction, Wisconsin and sisters, Betty Baker of Plant City, Florida, Barbara (Gerry) Margelofsby of Tuscan Arizona, Beryl (Floyd) Bales of Westley Chapel, Florida and Bernice Carpenter of Westley Chapel, Florida. Other survivors include two sons, Timothy (Tina) May of Girard, Ohio and Robert (Dori) May of Virginia; three daughters, Connie (Darren) Herrick of Forest Grove, Oregon, Barbara (Robert) Rosier of Mecca, Ohio and Karen (Jimmy) Thomas of Brookfield, Ohio; 14 grandchildren, Timmy May, Rachael Roden, Crysta Shardy, Jamie Bartlett, Jennifer McAnallen, Jason Williams, Justin, Joshua, Felicia and Thomas Herrick, Ryan and Rob May and 21 great-grandchildren, Zachary, Benjamin, and Grace May, Trenton Rosier, Payton, Chase, Liam and Elliot Roden, John, Lillian and Jacob Shardy, Emma and Hunter Seidle, Sydnee, Bailey, Carter, James, Charlie and Ashlyn Bartlett, Cody, Dominic and Andrew Welch, Hunter, Cayson and Abriana McAnallen, Justice, Halley, Trinity and Rhome Williams.



There will not be any services or calling hours.

Cremation was entrusted with Lane Family Funeral Homes – Madasz Chapel in Brookfield.



In lieu of flowers, please send memorial contributions to Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market Street, Boardman, OH 44512.



Family and friends may send their heartfelt condolences by visiting www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

To send flowers to the family of Bob please visit our Tribute Store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, January 25 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.