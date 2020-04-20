Lawrence Lee Shank, Masury, Ohio

MASURY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lawrence Lee Shank, age 96, formerly of Hubbard, passed away Friday, April 17 at Sharon Regional Medical Center.

Lawrence was born on November 8, 1923 in Grove City, Pennsylvania to the late Linus and Maime Shank.

Lawrence was a pipe fitter, working for the Sawhill Tubular Company. He retired in 1985 after 20 years of service.

He was a member of the Sharon, Pennsylvania Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses.

Besides his parents, Lawrence is preceded in death by his beloved wife of 54 years, the former Ethel G. Shakely, whom he married March 3, 1951; his son, Lawrence (Larry) Shank, Jr.; sisters, Orel Redmond, Mary Sagulla, Helen Richards, Margaret Gawn, Anna Belle Yarian; brother, George Shan.

Lawrence is survived by his sisters, Grace Parker and Bertha Nightengal; three children, Jeffrey Shank, Mark (Leona) Shank and April C. Hill; six grandchildren Ryan Shank, Austin Hill, Erica (Shank) Patterson, Laura (Shank) Replogle, Heather (Shank) Stucky and Jeremy Shank; 12 great-grandchildren Tyler Shank, Dominic and Damien Schreckengost, Hunter, Xander and Remington Patterson, Sienna, Juliana, Maddox, Giovanni Replogle, Hayden Mackey and Mikey Stucky.

Services are private and will be held at a later date. Interment in Brookfield Cemetery.

