Lawrence “Larry” A. Takach, Jr., Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lawrence “Larry” A. Takach, Jr., 69, of Austintown, passed away Saturday, June 26, 2021, at home, with his wife by his side.

Born November 23, 1951, in Youngstown, Larry was the son of the late Lawrence, Sr. and Genevieve (Higham) Takach.

A lifelong resident, Larry was a 1969 graduate of Chaney High School.

He worked as a roofer, was a member of Local 71 and retired from Roth Brothers.

Larry enjoyed golfing, fishing, horse racing, trips to Vegas and Myrtle Beach and watching Ricky play baseball and Chloe play softball. He loved to talk politics with his oldest grandson, Dylan.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife of 44 years, the former Evelyn Kerekes; his children, Kelly (Rick) Plant and Thomas (Connie) Takach; his stepdaughter, Michelle (Duane) Gorgie; his grandchildren, Ricky and Chloe Plant and Dylan and Erin Gorgie; his siblings, Robert (Susan) Takach, Kathleen (John) Frecsko, Jenny White and many nieces and nephews. Larry will be sadly missed by all those that knew and loved him.

The family will receive relatives and friends Saturday, July 3, 2021, from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m., at Lane Family Funeral Homes in Austintown.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, June 29 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.