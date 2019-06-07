Lawrence F. “Larry” Price Obituary

CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lawrence F. “Larry” Price, 71, of Cortland, Ohio, passed away Wednesday evening, June 5, 2019, at his home.

He was born April 27, 1948 in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of the late Thaddeus T. and Louise M. Valingo Price. He had been a Cortland resident for 22 years.

Larry was a 1966 graduate of Mooney High School, where he was a member of the football team. He attended YSU after high school and was in the ROTC.

Larry last worked for R & J Trucking in Boardman for several years as a welder on the trailers and served as a volunteer fireman with the Mineral Ridge Fire Department in the early 80’s.

Larry was a member of St. Roberts Catholic Church in Cortland.

He earned his Eagle Scout Rank in Boy Scouts and was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers football fan.

He is survived by his wife of over 46 years, Sylvia E. DiThomas Price, whom he married December 15, 1972; one daughter, Laura M. (David Tiscenko) Price of Cortland, Ohio; one granddaughter, Payton E. Tiscenko and one grandson, Brandon L. Fisher, who loved their Papa and one sister, Pamela L. (Jamal) Kaoud of Nuevo, California.

One daughter, Andrea Renee Price and three granddaughters all preceded in death in 2006. One brother, Thaddeus M. Price also preceded in death.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, June 8, 2019 at St. Roberts Catholic Church in Cortland, Ohio.

Inurnment will be at a later date in the mausoleum at Lake Park Cemetery in Youngstown, Ohio.

Arrangements were entrusted to Lane Family Funeral Homes, Shafer-Winans Chapel in Cortland. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.shaferwinanschapel.com

To send flowers or a remembrance gift to the family of Lawrence Price, please visit our Tribute Store.